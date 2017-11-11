Accessibility Links

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Musicals Week?

This year's edition of Musicals Week will also mark the quarter final of Strictly 2017

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX 6 LIVE SHOW

We’ve had Movies Week, we’ve had Halloween Week, and it’ll soon be Blackpool Week. But what about Strictly Come Dancing’s Musicals Week?

This Strictly institution brings the West End stage all the way to the Strictly dance floor with costumes, props and plenty of extras. Think Dream Girls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Lion King – with more sequins than ever.

When will Strictly’s Musicals Week take place this year?

Musicals Week will take place on Saturday 2nd December.

This will be the quarter-final for Strictly 2017, with the semi-final taking place the following week on Saturday 9th December and the final on Saturday 16th December.

But who’ll still be standing for Musicals Week? We’ll have to wait and see…

