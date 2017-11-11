A YouTube sensation, a footballer and a soap star – are these the first three stars doing I’m a Celebrity?

Dennis Wise, Jack Maynard and Jamie Lomas have all been spotted touching down at Brisbane airport

Well, well. With just a week to go until the new series of I’m a Celebrity kicks off, a YouTube sensation, an ex-footballer and a soap star have all been spotted touching down at Brisbane airport.

And while there’s no law against taking a trip to Oz at any time of the year, the smart money says these are the first three contestants we can expect to see heading into the Australian jungle on this year’s run of the ITV reality show.

YouTuber Jack Maynard, 24, who boasts almost 1.2 million followers on the video sharing site, is the younger brother of pop star Conor and was seen pushing his trolley through the airport on Friday.

Also arriving was Dennis Wise, 50, the sometimes controversial former Chelsea FC captain and Millwall manager, followed more recently by 42 year old Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, the ex-husband of singer and Corrie actress Kym Marsh.

Lomas’s murderous Hollyoaks character Warren Fox is conveniently on the run in the Channel 4 drama. What’s the betting he’s escaped overseas to a safe haven in the antipodes?