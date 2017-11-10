Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who do you want to leave The X Factor this weekend?

Who do you want to leave The X Factor this weekend?

Four - yes, four - acts are going to leave The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday. So who do you want to see given the boot?

Rak-Su on week 2 of The X Factor

The X Factor certainly isn’t hanging around this year.

Advertisement

A total of four acts from the remaining 12 finalists will be leaving this Saturday and Sunday night in a double double elimination.

Simon Cowell on week 2 of The X Factor

With Rak-Su winning the public vote two weeks on the trot it feels like they’d be unlikely to head home.

Grace Davies and Kevin Davy White have also come out on top when it comes to the public choosing their favourite acts, so they could both be safe too.

But who would you want to see leave this weekend? Have your say in our poll below:

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturday and Sunday on ITV

Tags

Related news

115439

Xtra Factor This sweary Matt and Rylan interview is way too explicit

StrictlyAlexandraGorka-1

Strictly’s Alexandra Burke: “Everything I do is for my mum”

All about The X Factor

Rak-Su on week 2 of The X Factor
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

115439

Xtra Factor This sweary Matt and Rylan interview is way too explicit

StrictlyAlexandraGorka-1

Strictly’s Alexandra Burke: “Everything I do is for my mum”

Simon Cowell The X Factor 2017

Simon Cowell might miss The X Factor again this weekend

strictly-result

Viewers are raging after THAT shock elimination from Strictly Come Dancing

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more