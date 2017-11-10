Who do you want to leave The X Factor this weekend?

Four - yes, four - acts are going to leave The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday. So who do you want to see given the boot?

The X Factor certainly isn’t hanging around this year.

A total of four acts from the remaining 12 finalists will be leaving this Saturday and Sunday night in a double double elimination.

With Rak-Su winning the public vote two weeks on the trot it feels like they’d be unlikely to head home.

Grace Davies and Kevin Davy White have also come out on top when it comes to the public choosing their favourite acts, so they could both be safe too.

But who would you want to see leave this weekend? Have your say in our poll below:

The X Factor airs Saturday and Sunday on ITV