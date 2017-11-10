Accessibility Links

What time is France v Wales on TV?

Star men Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba are both absent from the line-up in Paris

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 09: A disappointed Aaron Ramsey of Wales walks infront of the cheering Ireland supporters during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Wales and Republic of Ireland at The Cardiff City Stadium on October 09, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images, BA)

Live International Football: France v Wales

Friday 10th November

Kick-off 8pm

TV coverage from 7.30pm on BBC1 Wales (accessible on iPlayer for all UK viewers)

Radio coverage from 7pm on BBC Radio Wales 

Stade de France, Paris

Wales return to France, a cruel reminder perhaps of their Euro 2016 joy last summer, given how their World Cup campaign came to an end in Cardiff at the hands of defeat against the Irish last month.

France will be without the injured Paul Pogba – the Manchester United man has been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury, while Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is also expected to miss out after picking up an injury in the memorable 3-1 win against Real Madrid.

The notable absentee from the Welsh squad is Gareth Bale, who has been forced out of action due to a calf injury which has kept him off the pitch since September.

All about Live International Football

