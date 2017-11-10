What time is France v Wales on TV?

Wales return to France, a cruel reminder perhaps of their Euro 2016 joy last summer, given how their World Cup campaign came to an end in Cardiff at the hands of defeat against the Irish last month.

France will be without the injured Paul Pogba – the Manchester United man has been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury, while Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is also expected to miss out after picking up an injury in the memorable 3-1 win against Real Madrid.

The notable absentee from the Welsh squad is Gareth Bale, who has been forced out of action due to a calf injury which has kept him off the pitch since September.