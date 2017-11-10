What time is England v Germany on TV?

Harry Kane has scored in each of the four games in which he’s been England captain. So much for responsibility stymying performance. Add to that his ferocious form for club side Tottenham and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane pointedly praising him as a “complete player” before their recent Champions League encounter, and the result is that Kane is surely Gareth Southgate’s MVP going into next year’s World Cup.

Unfortunately for England fans, Kane may have little opportunity to show that form this evening. World champions Germany won ten games out of ten in the qualifying phase, scoring a record 43 goals in the process.