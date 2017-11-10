Accessibility Links

What time is England v Germany on TV?

The old rivalry returns to Wembley for a friendly on Friday 10th November

England's striker Harry Kane celebrates their 1-0 victory at the fulltime whistle during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between England and Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in London on October 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images, BA)

Live International Football: England v Germany

Friday 10th November

Kick-off 8pm

TV coverage from 7.30pm on ITV

Radio coverage from 7.45pm on BBC Radio 5 Live 

Wembley Stadium, London

Harry Kane has scored in each of the four games in which he’s been England captain. So much for responsibility stymying performance. Add to that his ferocious form for club side Tottenham and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane pointedly praising him as a “complete player” before their recent Champions League encounter, and the result is that Kane is surely Gareth Southgate’s MVP going into next year’s World Cup.

Unfortunately for England fans, Kane may have little opportunity to show that form this evening. World champions Germany won ten games out of ten in the qualifying phase, scoring a record 43 goals in the process.

