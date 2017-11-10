What time is England v Germany on TV?
The old rivalry returns to Wembley for a friendly on Friday 10th November
Live International Football: England v Germany
Friday 10th November
Kick-off 8pm
TV coverage from 7.30pm on ITV
Radio coverage from 7.45pm on BBC Radio 5 Live
Wembley Stadium, London
Harry Kane has scored in each of the four games in which he’s been England captain. So much for responsibility stymying performance. Add to that his ferocious form for club side Tottenham and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane pointedly praising him as a “complete player” before their recent Champions League encounter, and the result is that Kane is surely Gareth Southgate’s MVP going into next year’s World Cup.
Unfortunately for England fans, Kane may have little opportunity to show that form this evening. World champions Germany won ten games out of ten in the qualifying phase, scoring a record 43 goals in the process.