New Doctor Who companion Bradley Walsh will be appearing on The One Show tonight

Tune in to find out more about the Doctor's new companion and The Chase host

Bradley Walsh will appear on The One Show tonight (Friday 10th November) to talk about his new adventures with Doctor Who – oh, and his new album.

The host of ITV’s The Chase and new Doctor Who companion will be joining Alex Jones and Sally Phillips on the sofa, where we can expect him to discuss his forthcoming role as Jodie Whittaker’s sidekick.

Walsh is also releasing his second album, When You’re Smiling, as a follow-up to last year’s covers compilation, Chasing Dreams, which was the biggest selling British debut album in 2016 and outsold Zayn Malik. 

Jones and Phillips will also be chatting to Team Rickshaw live, as they complete the first leg of their Children in Need challenge from London to Glasgow.

The One Show is on Friday 10th November at 7pm on BBC1

1 Walsh

