Grey’s Anatomy fans celebrate as show reaches 300 episode milestone

The beloved medical drama is still going strong after 12 years

Grey's Anatomy (Getty, EH)

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy are celebrating the show as it reaches its 300th episode.

The much-adored, Golden Globe-winning medical drama, which has been running since 2005, is now in its 14th series.

Grey’s Anatomy was created by Shonda Rhimes and launched the careers of stars like Patrick Dempsey (Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd) and Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang).

Show producer Betsy Beers posted photos of a Grey’s Anatomy team reunion on Thursday.

Fans of the series have also been sharing their top memories of the show to celebrate its 300 episode milestone.

