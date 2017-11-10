Grey’s Anatomy fans celebrate as show reaches 300 episode milestone

The beloved medical drama is still going strong after 12 years

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy are celebrating the show as it reaches its 300th episode.

Advertisement

The much-adored, Golden Globe-winning medical drama, which has been running since 2005, is now in its 14th series.

Grey’s Anatomy was created by Shonda Rhimes and launched the careers of stars like Patrick Dempsey (Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd) and Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang).

Show producer Betsy Beers posted photos of a Grey’s Anatomy team reunion on Thursday.

Grey's Anatomy turns 300 today!!! Incredibly proud of our entire team for making every single episode special. #Greys300 #GreysAnatomy #shondaland pic.twitter.com/yDupvJcGDw — Betsy Beers (@BeersBetsy) November 9, 2017

Advertisement

Fans of the series have also been sharing their top memories of the show to celebrate its 300 episode milestone.

Happy 300 episodes to the best cast. I seriously don’t know where I would be without this amazing show full of some of the most talented, loving and inspiring people. Thank you for #Greys300 pic.twitter.com/x1bEGyH6AI — mellissa (@parrillagreyss) November 9, 2017

Grey’s Anatomy’s 300th episode airs tonight. I’ve seen each episode about 4 times which means I’ve spend 1,200 hrs aka almost 2 FULL MONTHS of my life watching this show…. — Mantis Toboggan, MD (@reds_17) November 9, 2017

Grey’s Anatomy 300th episode tonight. Do not bother me. — KBar$ (@queenxxkay) November 9, 2017

#Greys300 My favorite moment of Grey's Anatomy is when Derek and Meredith decide to have another baby among others. — M.E.R.D.E.R 😍🤗❤ (@Maiasasa123) November 8, 2017

In honor of #Greys300 tonight. My favorite quote. Of all time. The truth, told by the one & only Mer. ❤️ @GreysABC pic.twitter.com/Upp3aOwvjp — Cathy Castellonas (@cathy_c25) November 9, 2017

Meredith Grey is the reason I'm in med school today! Thank you for being my inspiration in how to make a difference in this world ❤️️ What a great role model to grow up with @EllenPompeo pic.twitter.com/9klzDTWPH6 — Christine Bille (@ChristineBille1) November 9, 2017