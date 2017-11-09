Claude Littner on a Segway was obviously the best thing about last night’s Apprentice

As part of the Bruges tour task, Lord Sugar's business aide was rollin' and viewers were far from hatin'

Last night’s The Apprentice saw befuddled candidates wheeling their suitcases to Bruges to offer bespoke tours and sell souvenirs.

As you’d expect, it didn’t go well, with the trainee tycoons getting lost, promising to get punters “off their nut” during a beer tasting, before eventually having to cough up massive refunds.

But the biggest talking point of the night? Claude Littner. On a Segway.

♫ Claude on a Segway, I know, I know, it’s serious ♫ #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/fOmPJu4AW8 — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) November 8, 2017

While following Team Graphene’s 90-minute Segway tour, Lord Sugar’s aide was seen trying to maintain his usual dignified composure while gliding on wheels. And it was too much for some viewers.

Claude Littner on a Segway. End the series now, because nothing is going to top that, it has just peaked #TheApprentice — Aaron Walker (@Gallagherlad95) November 8, 2017

#TheApprentice Claude going round Bruges on a Segway looking miserable is one of the defining images of 2017. — Rick Lopez (@ViscountViktor) November 8, 2017

#TheApprentice and seeing @claudelittner on a segway tonight was worth every penny of the licence fee. — Karyn Wilkins (@AvocetKaryn) November 8, 2017

Claude Littner on a Segway is like Jason Statham rowing a paddle boat #TheApprentice — Tim ♿ (@timeye) November 9, 2017

Claude when he was on the Segway #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/MtBuQCNiup — Ruth Chandler (@ruthchandler23) November 8, 2017

Would have been good if Claude wheeled into the boardroom still on a Segway. #TheApprentice — Jim Gall5 (@JimGall5) November 8, 2017

Littner himself also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the moment. Firstly he revealed why he wasn’t wearing the safety gear throughout the tour…

No helmet, no hi vis jacket… that’s the way I roll!! https://t.co/lw6RWlfnmu — Claude Littner (@claudelittner) November 9, 2017

He added (in the most Claude way ever) that he actually enjoyed himself…

It was fun https://t.co/lyBt5RmITT — Claude Littner (@claudelittner) November 9, 2017

And he even shared some Segway-riding advice…

Impossible to start with, but once you get the hang of it, it is easy. They do go quite fast and need to keep alert. https://t.co/6pXyyBby5X — Claude Littner (@claudelittner) November 9, 2017

Unfortunately, the candidates and Littner won’t be back in Bruges for next week’s car commercial task, but fingers crossed we’ll see Lord Sugar’s aide rocking a new set of wheels.

The Apprentice continues 9pm Wednesday, BBC1