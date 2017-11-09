Mary Berry’s back! First look at former Bake Off judge’s new BBC series

Mary Berry's Country House Secrets will see the TV chef explore the upstairs and downstairs of Britain's stately homes

Mary Berry may have left The Great British Bake Off tent, but she’s back on the BBC! And she’s, um, shearing sheep?

Okay, she’s not only returned to give haircuts to farmyard animals, but Mary Berry’s Country House Secrets will see the chef getting stuck in around the grounds and kitchens of Britain’s grandest homes.

Why? Berry wants to stay away from the well-trodden tourist paths and explore what it’s really like to live and work in Britain’s great houses.

When Berry has a full flavour of the estate, she’ll cook her own special recipes celebrating the heritage of the houses. As she says in the trailer: “This is your invitation to dine at some of the grandest houses in the land.”

As eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted at the end of the trailer, Berry will be visiting Highclere Castle, the filming location for Downton Abbey. She’ll also explore Goodwood House in Sussex, Powderham Castle in Devon and the regal Scone Palace in Perthshire, Scotland.

Mary Berry’s Country House Secrets is coming soon to BBC1