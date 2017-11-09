Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume and Tardis have been revealed

Just a few weeks after Jodie Whittaker’s Tardis team was revealed, yet more details of her new Doctor have been unveiled – the brand-new costume and Tardis exterior that will feature in her first series next autumn.

There’s no sign of outgoing Doctor Peter Capaldi’s sonic glasses, but the new Time Lord’s outfit includes deep blue trousers and socks, light brown braces and a black shirt with yellow, green and red stripes. And to top it off, the costume comes with a swish large grey coat, with the same coloured stripe pattern on its edges. And check out those earrings!

A far cry from the black hoody seen in Whittaker’s announcement video, the outfit is a typically colourful and eccentric look for the Doctor (with boots and braces Matt Smith’s incarnation would appreciate), while the Tardis seems to have had a bit of a makeover itself.

Gone is the St John’s Ambulance logo that’s appeared on the right-hand door since 2010 (having appeared on the original 1960s Tardis as well), while the colour of the iconic “Pull handle to open” sign has inverted to a darker shade.

We’ll leave it up to the fans to decide if the windows are FINALLY the right size…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas