There’s going to be a Harry Potter version of Pokemon GO

Fantastic news, Muggles: the people behind Pokemon GO are developing a Harry Potter augmented reality “real-world” game app for JK Rowling’s wizarding world.

Niantic, the company that transformed smartphone users into Poke trainers last year, has announced a similar game titled Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is in the works.

Will the game allow to create your own Patronus? Could it be a tied to the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel? Will users be sorted into Hogwarts houses #PleaseNotSlytherin?

We’re not sure. Not much is known about the game, but Niantic has said, “Players will learn spells, explore their real-world neighbourhoods and cities to discover and fight legendary beasts, and team up with others to take down powerful enemies.”

Wizards Unite does not yet have a release date, but Niantic and Warner Bros said that more details would be announced next year.

Whenever it becomes available, expect Wizards Unite to charm gamers: when Pokemon GO was released in 2016, it became the most successful mobile game in history – becoming more popular than Tinder, and briefly matching Twitter’s popularity.

In other words, it might not be long before we’re all in the streets in our house cloaks waving our phones like wands at each other. What could go wrong?