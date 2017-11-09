EastEnders: Phil Mitchell to kill James Willmott-Brown?

Ian asked for Phil's help tonight - but how far will he go?

EastEnders hard man Phil Mitchell looks set to have a showdown with James Willmott-Brown in tomorrow’s episode of the BBC1 soap – but how far will he go to get revenge?

Already this week, fans have seen Kathy be confronted by her rapist during a late-night encounter at the café. Now, after Kathy opened up about what happened to her, a worried Ian has turned to Phil for help.

Thursday’s cliffhanger saw Phil assure Ian that he was going to do something that he should have done “a long time ago”. But what exactly does Phil have planned? And might he end up murdering Willmott-Brown?

Tonight’s episode will see Phil’s furtive behaviour arouse the suspicions of wife Sharon, who shares her concerns with Michelle and Ian. But rather than admit the truth, Ian reassures Sharon that Phil is fine.

But little does Sharon realise that her husband is currently on his way to meet with Willmott-Brown. What will happen when the pair come face to face?

You can watch an exclusive review of the last Week in Walford below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders.

