Fans are loving Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume

Shades of Mork and Mindy and a fresh new style – what's not to love about the Thirteenth Doctor's new look?

Fans have finally had their first look at Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor in her official Doctor Who costume.

Doctor Who fans have been flocking to Twitter and Facebook to share their thoughts on the Doctor’s n-Who look.

“I kind of like the costume,” Lucy Preece writes on Facebook. “I am also glad it is not too feminine but at the same time not too masculine.”

MASSIVE news for Doctor Who fans! Posted by Radio Times on Thursday, November 9, 2017

Stephanie Schkicker says she thinks the costume is “almost as weird” as the Sixth Doctor’s ensemble. “I wonder what it say about her personality? Maybe that she remembers how much she used to love suspenders during her 11th incarnation.”

But if there’s one thing everyone seems to be mentioning it’s just how much the costume reminds them of the clothing worn by another TV space traveller.

Is it just me or does there seem to be a look of Mork (Mork and Mindy?) Love Jodie and can’t wait to see her as #DrWho #jodiewhittaker https://t.co/cVtmeUWr7b — Gaby Roslin (@GabyRoslin) November 9, 2017

A bit Mork and Mindy, isn't it? Although, I guess he WAS an alien. pic.twitter.com/mJ5UDFmuLp — cpa (@iantos_first) November 9, 2017

Yes, everyone seems to be reminded of Robin Williams’ classic TV alien, Mork, who travelled to 1970s earth from the planet Ork to study human behaviour.

Loving Jodie Whittaker's costume as Doctor Who, just unveiled this afternoon. I'm getting slight Mork and Mindy vibes which can only be a good thing… pic.twitter.com/EGF3ueDx3F — John McCullough (@JohnMcCullough_) November 9, 2017

Very Mork and Mindy. 😀👽❤️ https://t.co/1jieTzBCJu — Alie Rutty (@nerdyginger66) November 9, 2017

1970s sitcom similarities aside, the response to Whittaker’s costume does seem overwhelmingly positive so far, with fans praising the costume designer for creating a fresh new look with nods to the show’s legacy.

The costume designer knew exactly what to do. Nods to previous Doctors, while entirely fresh and interesting. #DoctorWho #13thDoctor — J. Dianne Dotson (@jdiannedotson) November 9, 2017

OMG! I love the Doctor's new clothes. https://t.co/W67i1BZn6R — Ilyn Florese (@ilynflorese) November 9, 2017

And if nothing else, the big reveal has really made fans excited for the adventures in space and time to come.

Now THAT is a proper Doctor Who costume that could've followed Sylvester McCoy's! So excited for series 11 now! 😀 https://t.co/WaWO7IR0Pk — Nat themself (@quarridors) November 9, 2017

The dawn of a new era. 🌄 Big boots to fill but I'm beyond excited to see what Jodie brings to Doctor Thirteen. — Sean Mozzy 🐧🔥 (@SeanMossy) November 9, 2017

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Christmas Day