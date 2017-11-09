Accessibility Links

Fans are loving Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume

Shades of Mork and Mindy and a fresh new style – what's not to love about the Thirteenth Doctor's new look?

Fans have finally had their first look at Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor in her official Doctor Who costume.

Doctor Who fans have been flocking to Twitter and Facebook to share their thoughts on the Doctor’s n-Who look.

“I kind of like the costume,” Lucy Preece writes on Facebook. “I am also glad it is not too feminine but at the same time not too masculine.”

Stephanie Schkicker says she thinks the costume is “almost as weird” as the Sixth Doctor’s ensemble. “I wonder what it say about her personality? Maybe that she remembers how much she used to love suspenders during her 11th incarnation.”

But if there’s one thing everyone seems to be mentioning it’s just how much the costume reminds them of the clothing worn by another TV space traveller.

Yes, everyone seems to be reminded of Robin Williams’ classic TV alien, Mork, who travelled to 1970s earth from the planet Ork to study human behaviour.

1970s sitcom similarities aside, the response to Whittaker’s costume does seem overwhelmingly positive so far, with fans praising the costume designer for creating a fresh new look with nods to the show’s legacy.

And if nothing else, the big reveal has really made fans excited for the adventures in space and time to come.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Christmas Day

