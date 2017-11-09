Fans STILL can’t believe Sigourney Weaver is in Doc Martin

The Alien actor made a cameo in the ITV finale – but she has appeared on the drama before

Doc Martin’s series eight finale saw American tourist Beth Traywick returning to the Cornish Surgery for a meeting with Martin Clunes’ titular medic.

Although she first appeared on the show two years ago, viewers still had one question about the character: is that really Sigourney Weaver? Like, the Sigourney Weaver of Alien, Avatar and Ghostbusters? On Doc Martin?

Sigourney Weaver makes a welcome return to Portwenn in tonight's #DocMartin.

Tonight 9pm @ITV pic.twitter.com/PGUldyGrQk — ITV (@ITV) November 8, 2017

what the hell is sigourney weaver doing in doc martin ??? — grant gulczynski (@ghouljinxski) November 8, 2017

Ok so Sigourney Weaver is on Doc Martin and that’s just what’s happening now is it? pic.twitter.com/ODsvmp0VNu — Ingrid Oliver (@ingridoliver100) November 8, 2017

Er … I know I’ve got a lousy cold but I could swear I’ve just seen Sigourney Weaver turn up in Doc Martin. — Jane Ide (@jane_ide) November 8, 2017

Flicking round channels waiting for the news and….Sigourney Weaver is on Doc Martin. Actual Sigourney Weaver. On Doc Martin. pic.twitter.com/amMhk5yCgb — Greg Herriett (@greg_herriett) November 8, 2017

Did I just see actual sigourney weaver on #DocMartin #howrandom — Sam Maloney (@SMalones_31) November 8, 2017

Yes: that was actual Sigourney Weaver in actual Doc Martin. In fact, as she explained to Radio Times earlier this year, she put the filming of Avatar on hold so she could cameo in the ITV drama.

Why? Well, Weaver has a 40-year-old friendship with Selina Cadell, who plays Mrs Tishell in the drama. The two had long wanted to do a show together, and when Weaver revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that she had always wanted to visit Cornwall, Martin Clunes’ producer wife Philippa Braithwaite offered her a cameo on the show.

In 2015 Weaver took up the role of Beth Traywick, a US visitor determined to get prescription-only medicine from a non-complying Mrs Tishell.

So, will Weaver appear once more on the Doc Martin set? Or maybe, just maybe, could we see Mrs Tishell in the Avatar sequel? If antyhing’s going to scare the Na’vi, it’ll be her.