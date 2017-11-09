Dancing on Ice reveals 2018 professional skater line-up
The celebrities will be joined by a top notch crew of pro skaters – find out all about them here
Dancing on Ice 2018 has completed its full celebrity line-up, and now ITV has revealed the professional skaters who will be joining them in the new series.
The revamped series will air early next year, and the professional skater line-up includes some familiar faces from the old series, including Brianne Delcourt, Sylvain Longchambon, Matt Evers and Dan Whiston.
Check out the full line-up below including old favourites and new stars, and find out everything you need to know about the new Dancing on Ice series on ITV here.
Melody Le Moal
Age: 30 | From: France
Brandee Malto
Age: 37 | From: USA
Skating with: Anthony Cotton
Ale Izuierdo
Age: 28 | From: Mexico
Skating with: Max Evans
Megan Marschall
Age: 25 | From: USA
Brianne Delcourt
Age: 36 | From: Canada
Vanessa Bauer
Age: 21 | From: Germany
Sylvain Longchambon
Age: 37 | From: France
Hamish Gaman
Age: 34 | From: England
Matt Evers
Age: 41 From: USA
Skating with: Candice Brown
Lloyd Jones
Age: 29 | From: Wales
Skating with: Donna Air
Dan Whiston
Age: 41 | From: England
Matej Silecky
Age: 23 | From: USA