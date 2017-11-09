Accessibility Links

Dancing on Ice reveals 2018 professional skater line-up

The celebrities will be joined by a top notch crew of pro skaters – find out all about them here

Dancing on Ice 2018 logo

Dancing on Ice 2018 has completed its full celebrity line-up, and now ITV has revealed the professional skaters who will be joining them in the new series.

The revamped series will air early next year, and the professional skater line-up includes some familiar faces from the old series, including Brianne Delcourt, Sylvain Longchambon, Matt Evers and Dan Whiston.

Check out the full line-up below including old favourites and new stars, and find out everything you need to know about the new Dancing on Ice series on ITV here.

Melody Le Moal

Age: 30 | From: France

Brandee Malto

Age: 37 | From: USA

Skating with: Anthony Cotton

Missing California #caligirl #sanfrancisco #unionsquare #bayarea #iceskating

A post shared by Brandee Malto (@justbrandee) on

Ale Izuierdo

Age: 28 | From: Mexico

Skating with: Max Evans

Megan Marschall

Age: 25 | From: USA

TBT 📸cred: @pvm28 #showgirl #showgirllife #iceskater #summer #summer2017

A post shared by Meg Marschall (@megmarschall) on

Brianne Delcourt

Age: 36 | From: Canada

I’m back! ⛸ @dancingonice

A post shared by Brianne Delcourt (@brianne_tv) on

Vanessa Bauer

Age: 21 | From: Germany

Sylvain Longchambon

Age: 37 | From: France

These 2 beauties are my world ❤️#lovesofmylife

A post shared by Sylvain Longchambon (@slongchambon) on

Hamish Gaman

Age: 34 | From: England

Matt Evers

Age: 41 From: USA

Skating with: Candice Brown

🐇🐇 Pinch, Punch First of the month! Looking back at October like…. Hello #november 📸 @snootyfoximages

A post shared by MATT / EVERS (@themattevers) on

Lloyd Jones

Age: 29 | From: Wales

Skating with: Donna Air

Thanks to pierre magallanes for the photo #adagioskating #iceshows

A post shared by Lloyd Jones (@lloydjones19) on

Dan Whiston

Age: 41 | From: England

Floating through the week like…..👀☀️🏝x

A post shared by Daniel Whiston (@thedanwhiston) on

Matej Silecky

Age: 23 | From: USA

