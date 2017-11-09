Dancing on Ice reveals 2018 professional skater line-up

The celebrities will be joined by a top notch crew of pro skaters – find out all about them here

Dancing on Ice 2018 has completed its full celebrity line-up, and now ITV has revealed the professional skaters who will be joining them in the new series.

The revamped series will air early next year, and the professional skater line-up includes some familiar faces from the old series, including Brianne Delcourt, Sylvain Longchambon, Matt Evers and Dan Whiston.

Welcome to all the @dancingonice professionals – both old and new. We can't wait to see you in action! ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/RnVBobWdz8 — This Morning (@thismorning) November 9, 2017

Check out the full line-up below including old favourites and new stars, and find out everything you need to know about the new Dancing on Ice series on ITV here.

Melody Le Moal

Age: 30 | From: France

Brandee Malto

Age: 37 | From: USA

Skating with: Anthony Cotton

Missing California #caligirl #sanfrancisco #unionsquare #bayarea #iceskating A post shared by Brandee Malto (@justbrandee) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

Ale Izuierdo

Age: 28 | From: Mexico

Skating with: Max Evans

Megan Marschall

Age: 25 | From: USA

TBT 📸cred: @pvm28 #showgirl #showgirllife #iceskater #summer #summer2017 A post shared by Meg Marschall (@megmarschall) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Brianne Delcourt

Age: 36 | From: Canada

I’m back! ⛸ @dancingonice A post shared by Brianne Delcourt (@brianne_tv) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:23am PST

Vanessa Bauer

Age: 21 | From: Germany

Sylvain Longchambon

Age: 37 | From: France

These 2 beauties are my world ❤️#lovesofmylife A post shared by Sylvain Longchambon (@slongchambon) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

Hamish Gaman

Age: 34 | From: England

First time ever trying a head banger, thanks @megmarschall for being my brave and willing partner #alwayslearningandgrowing #iceskatingfun #headbanger A post shared by Hamish Gaman (@hamishgaman) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:12am PST

Matt Evers

Age: 41 From: USA

Skating with: Candice Brown

🐇🐇 Pinch, Punch First of the month! Looking back at October like…. Hello #november 📸 @snootyfoximages A post shared by MATT / EVERS (@themattevers) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Lloyd Jones

Age: 29 | From: Wales

Skating with: Donna Air

Thanks to pierre magallanes for the photo #adagioskating #iceshows A post shared by Lloyd Jones (@lloydjones19) on Aug 17, 2016 at 10:47pm PDT

Dan Whiston

Age: 41 | From: England

Floating through the week like…..👀☀️🏝x A post shared by Daniel Whiston (@thedanwhiston) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Matej Silecky

Age: 23 | From: USA