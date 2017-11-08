What time is Secret Life of Four Year Olds on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the fly-on-the-wall documentary

What time is it on TV?

The Secret Life of Four Year Olds continues on Tuesday 14th November at 8pm on Channel 4.

What’s it about?

There is no end to the captivating charm of this lovely series and there’s a whole new bunch of winning kids arriving at that delightful nursery.

Such as Vinnie, who is hyper-competitive and finds it hard to share, and confident Harper, who proclaims “I’m a top geezer”. Meanwhile sensitive Noah quickly falls in love.

But it’s the quiet little gestures that are gently moving. Like sweet Tomas’s completely unselfconscious and kind effort to help Ada, who has Down’s syndrome, overcome her tearful reluctance to stroke a classroom rabbit.