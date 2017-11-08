Accessibility Links

Stephanie Waring completes the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2018

The actress is best known as Cindy Cunningham in Hollyoaks

Stephanie Waring in Dancing on Ice 2018

Soap actress Stephanie Waring has been confirmed as the 12th and final celebrity competing in Dancing on Ice 2018.

The complete line-up includes Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Kem Cetinay, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Monty Panesar, Alex Beresford, Donna Air, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Antony Cotton.

Waring is best known for starring as Cindy Cunningham in Hollyoaks, a character she first took on in 1996. She has also played roles in Coronation Street, Holby City and Doctors.

“It’s quite a daunting challenge,” Waring said in a statement after meeting her professional partner and getting out on the ice for the first time.

“The first day was pretty tough. I thought I’d be better than I was. I fell over once. It’s very technical; it’s the way you hold yourself, the positioning of your feet. Balancing is the hardest thing to do. I thought ‘well I can do yoga, I can obviously skate on ice…’ no Steph you can’t!”

Dancing on Ice will return to ITV in the New Year, when we’ll see the celebrities try to impress the panel of judges: skating legends Torvill and Dean, TV personality Jason Gardiner and Diversity’s Ashley Banjo.

Eleanor Bley Griffiths

Writer, RadioTimes.com

