Peaky Blinders series four (finally) gets an air date

Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Helen McCrory will be returning to screens VERY soon

(BBC, TL)

The wait is over: we’ve got a broadcast date for the fourth series of BBC drama Peaky Blinders.

We’ll see Cillian Murphy back in action as Tommy Shelby on Wednesday 15 November at 9pm on BBC2.

The news was announced on Twitter, alongside a sneak peek at the show, featuring glimpses of Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory and Blinders newbies Oscar-winner Adrien Brody and Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen.

So, what else can we expect from the series? We know that the first episode will see Shelby receive a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve telling him the Peaky Blinders are in “danger of annihilation”.

The tease continues: “As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham where a fight for survival begins….”

The action in the upcoming episodes, written by Steven Knight, starts six months after the events of series three.

Thomas Ling

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

