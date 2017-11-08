BBC reveals first look at Peaky Blinders gang ahead of series four

How will the family get back from the brink?

By order of the Peaky Blinders, feast your eyes on the gang ahead of series four of the period drama spectacular.

At the end of the last series, the Blinders were all in something of a pickle, with Polly (Helen McCrory), Arthur (Paul Anderson), John (Joe Cole) and Michael (Finn Cole) all suddenly arrested.

To make matters worse they had apparently been shopped to the authorities by none other than top Peaky Tommy (Cillian Murphy).

Does he have a master plan? If so, what?

Check out the new image below.

The action in series four, written once again by Steven Knight, takes place six months after we last left them.

It opens with Tommy receiving a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve which tells him that the Peaky Blinders are in “danger of annihilation”, according to a tease from the BBC.

“As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham where a fight for survival begins….”

Series four sees a return for the major cast members, with newcomers including Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy and Adrien Brody.

Peaky Blinders returns to BBC2 later this autumn