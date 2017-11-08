Jon Hamm to join Richard Ayoade in Christmas episode of Travel Man

Our favourite Mad Men star and Hollywood legend will be taking a festive trip to Hong Kong

Richard Ayoade and Mad Men’s Jon Hamm will be celebrating a very different Christmas this year.

In Travel Man Xmas, host Ayoade will be joined by the Hollywood actor as they head all the way to China. Channel 4 has already announced plenty of other Christmas specials, including Miranda and the Great British Bake Off.

The two will be enjoying a “faux festive” mini-break in Hong Kong, taking in the city’s sights, jumping on the trams and ferries and cable cars, and setting off on a food tour. No turkey allowed.

The two will sample “unrecognisable dishes”, according to Channel 4, which they’ll sample “in the interests of research and award-winning television”.

While in the city, the two “famous suit wearers” will get fully kitted out, taking advantage of Hong Kong’s 24 hour tailors who will create bespoke outfits. They’ll also get involved in Tai Chi (presumably they’ll change out of their suits for that one, but you never know) as well as paper tearing, foot massage and fortune telling.

We predict this is going to be fun…