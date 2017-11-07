What time is The Boy with the Topknot on TV?

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about the one-off drama on BBC2

The Boy with the Topknot airs on Monday 13th November at 9pm on BBC2

What’s it about? 

Based on the critically acclaimed memoirs of the Times writer Sathnam Sanghera, the one-off drama follows the story of a young boy born in a Punjabi family living in Wolverhampton.

Sanghera moves to London after graduating from Cambridge to embark on a career as a journalist, where we see him trying to build up the courage to introduce his English girlfriend to his traditional, Sikh parents and reveal he will not be entering an arranged marriage. Instead, he learns a painful family secret.

The drama stars Sacha Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Joanna Vanderham and Deepti Naval.

