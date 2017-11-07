What time is The A Word on TV?

Everything you need to know about season 2 of Peter Bowker's autism focused family drama

What time is it on TV?

The A Word returns on Tuesday 7th November at 9pm on BBC1.

What’s it about?

The second season of the BBC family drama follows the story of autistic seven-year-old Joe Hughes two years after his diagnosis. The Hughes family are still determined that Joe feels anything but strange but with the season opener showing Joe blithely sitting on his school’s roof with his feet dangling towards the playground, you can tell they are not in for an easy ride.

It stars Max Vento, Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie and Christopher Eccleston. You can find out more about the cast here.

Was season 1 any good?

Definitely. It was nominated for two TV Times Awards, regularly pulled in more than four million viewers and delightfully introduced us to the highs and lows of dealing with a child with autism.