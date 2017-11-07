What time is Masterchef: The Professionals on TV?

Everything you need to know about TV's hottest hunt for the next top chef

What time is it on TV?

Masterchef: The Professionals returns on Tuesday 7th November at 8pm on BBC2.

What’s it about?

A spin-off from the original, Masterchef: The Professionals sees six young chefs battle it out to make it to the top of the culinary world. With skills week to knock out week and then the two-course menu final to get through, the young hopefuls have got quite the long and stressful road ahead of them.

The first batch of professional chefs are ready to enter the MasterChef kitchen. 🍴 8pm. @BBCTwo. #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/r7QBJnIXoy — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) November 7, 2017

Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing return as judges, with Gregg Wallace back to host.

Is it any good?

With 10 seasons and a BAFTA Award win under its belt, it’s safe to say it’s one of the tastiest cooking competitions on television.