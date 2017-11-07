Jack Dee’s Bad Move gets a second series

ITV will air six new episodes of the comedy in 2018 which stars the comedian alongside Kerry Godliman

Jack Dee’s new sitcom Bad Move has been recommissioned for a second series on ITV.

Six new episodes will air in 2018, following Steve (Dee) and Nicky (Kerry Godliman) as they continue to suffer the consequences of their move from the city to the countryside.

Miles Jupp and Manjinder Virk will be reprising their roles as the pair’s neighbours, as will Seann Walsh as local rock star Grizzo, Philip Jackson as father-in-law Ken and Sue Vincent as Shannon the shopkeeper.

The series – which is co-written by Dee and Pete Sinclair (the pair also wrote Lead Balloon together) – averaged over four million viewers per episode, a considerable success for a brand new comedy.

Jack Dee said: “I’m naturally delighted that I’ll be working again with the brilliant Bad Move cast. The show has clearly struck a chord with a great many viewers and we are very much looking forward to dumping more country life problems on Nicky and Steve in series two.”