Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner defends Stranger Things child stars against “super weird” fans

The actress, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO show, felt moved to speak out over some fans' treatment of Finn Wolfhard

Sophie Turner has criticised some “super weird” fans of Stranger Things for waiting outside hotels and taking unwanted photographs of the show’s child actors.

The Game of Thrones actress lent her support after 14-year-old Finn Wolfhard came under fire from some fans who voiced their disappointment when the star, who plays Mike in the Netflix series, reportedly walked past them and didn’t stop for photographs as they waited for him outside a hotel.

Turner said “how dare you” and hit back, saying that the child stars were “kids first” and needed to be given space.

Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them… — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

It doesn’t matter if they are an actor… they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Anyone anything for living their childhood dreams — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

She continued: “Oh and ps. Imagine.. you, a parent, walking with your 13 year old son/daughter and seeing a fully grown adult pointing their camera phone at your kid. You would do anything you could to delete that persons photograph, and remove your child from that situation as soon as you could.

“It doesn’t matter if that child happens to be an actor and consented to a professional film crew capturing their moves when in character. That does NOT mean that this child consented to being followed around with a camera in their face. I don’t care if it “Comes with the job”. It doesn’t.

“And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo. Doesn’t that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man.”

In an interview earlier this year, Turner revealed that she had occasionally been selected for roles because of her powerful social media following – even if, in her mind, someone else was better for the part.

She wasn’t the only famous face to leap to Wolfhard’s defence. His former co-star Shannon Purser, who played Barb in the Netflix show, also tweeted her support for the young actor: