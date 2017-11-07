Accessibility Links

Bake Off’s Sophie Faldo reveals the moment she spotted Prue Leith’s Twitter blunder

The GBBO winner was one of the first people to see the tweet

Sophie Faldo, the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2017, has said she went into “damage limitation” mode after her victory was leaked to the public by Prue Leith 12 hours before the show was set to air.

“I spotted [the spoiler] on my news feed when it had been up for 42 seconds,” the baker told OK! Magazine. “I knew straight away a clanger had been dropped! It was actually me who rang Prue’s assistant and I passed it onto Love Productions.”

Leith had sent a congratulatory tweet to the Bake Off winner from Bhutan and had mixed up the time differences, which resulted in a leak early on Tuesday morning. While the tweet was hastily deleted, screenshots had already been taken, and the damage was done.

“I didn’t think about any implications for me but I knew it would be something that would be really important to the production company, so I wanted to do as much damage limitation as I could,” Faldo said.

“It didn’t make any difference to me, but I suspect there are a lot of viewers that were a bit disappointed that it was spoilt. I know how absolutely devastated Prue was about it.”

The Bake off judge has since apologised to Faldo over email: “We had a little email exchange,” Sophie revealed. “She apologised for revealing my name. I want her to know there are no hard feelings from my side.”

Last week, her fellow judge Paul Hollywod said he was “horrified” by the error – but there are no hard feelings: both of them will be returning for the Bake Off 2018.

The Great British Bake Off returns for a two-part festive special this Christmas. 

