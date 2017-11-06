Viewers are raging after Aston Merrigold’s shock elimination from Strictly Come Dancing

Two pop stars found themselves in the dance off – and the result was not a popular one

Strcitly Come Dancing fans are absolutely fuming after former JLS star Aston Merrygold was eliminated during last night’s show.

The pop star, who had been a favourite to win from the beginning, crashed out of the competition after a dance off with The Saturdays’ Mollie King. He had found himself in the bottom two on Saturday evening after judge Craig Revel Horwood had given him a seemingly harsh score of 4 for his waltz with partner Janette Manrara.

The elimination is up there with the most controversial results in the programme’s history: in a RadioTimes.com poll,which has seen over 6,700 votes at the time of writing, 70% of viewers have said that the judges made the wrong decision to send Aston home. Have your say below:

Strictly fans on Twitter – including former judge Alesha Dixon, past contestants Susanna Reid and Deborah Meaden, and pro dancer Karen Clifton – were up in arms.

Craig giving Aston a 4 basically put the nail in the coffin! Ridiculous! Can't believe one of the best dancers has left so soon!!! #Strictly — Alesha Dixon (@AleshaOfficial) November 5, 2017

Can’t see anyone on my timeline who thinks this was the right decision. Awesome dancing @AstonMerrygold https://t.co/OoMnGQerTc — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) November 5, 2017

So wrong @JManrara and @AstonMerrygold are out of @bbcstrictly .. speechless in every way.. feel for them . Lots of love going ur way 💛 — Karen Clifton (@karen_hauer) November 5, 2017

Seriously @AstonMerrygold and @JManrara , this is Not right . He deserved to be in the final .such a shame ! ☹️ — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond2) November 5, 2017

Oh I love Shirley but I think that was a mistake thinking ahead as was such close call. Will miss you @AstonMerrygold @bbcstrictly — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) November 5, 2017

Aston out of #Strictly is a proper shocker. Ludicrous. — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 5, 2017

Aston in the dance off ONLY because the choreography, the costumes, the music and the staging are all wrong for the Viennese waltz #strictly — Gill Alexander (@gillalexander) November 5, 2017

I’ve been a big fan of Shirley Ballas… until tonight. Sending Aston home was the wrong decision. It should have been Mollie. #Strictly — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) November 5, 2017

That is surely the because shock result in #Strictly history?! Neither Molly or Aston should’ve been in the bottom two. — Harry Judd (@mcflyharry) November 5, 2017

Absolute joke! The whole show, Debbie getting 40, Aston leaving. FIX FIX FIX #Strictly — Joanne (@JoanneMacArthur) November 5, 2017

This is Liam leaving Bake Off all over again #JusticeForAston #Strictly — Chloe Reynolds (@ChloeRebeccaRey) November 5, 2017

Some felt strongly enough to call for a boycott:

Let's boycott Strictly! Aston out? WTF? Join me in a boycott of this rigged fixed crap! #boycottstrictly #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Matt (@kirschpc) November 5, 2017

Think I might boycott #strictly following that whole shambles of #aston leaving. He was my favourite 😩😩😩 — Rebecca Phillips (@CherryZBL) November 5, 2017

But others were quick to remind angry fans that Aston would not have been in the position to be booted off by the judges if enough people had voted for him on Saturday evening.

#Strictly the public blame the judges, yet it's the public fault as they didn't vote for him , get over it — Neale Turner (@NealeTurner1) November 6, 2017

Maybe if all the people who are complaining about Aston going had actually voted for him then he wouldn't have gone… 🙃 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/0UBlsm7VtV — Ruth (@a_remotelife) November 5, 2017

If it wasnt for the public vote #Aston would not have been in the dance off, no point moaning about Shirley #Strictly — Bar Room Poet (@BarRoomPoet) November 5, 2017

Read our analysis of Aston Merrygold’s exit here.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 11th November