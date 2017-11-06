Miranda Hart and Bake Off lead Channel 4’s Christmas programming

With the festive season just around the corner, Channel 4 has announced a spate of original Christmas programming for the end of the year.

At the top of the list is Miranda Does Christmas, a one-off programme which sees comedian Miranda Hart hosting a Christmas party with a selection of special guests. It will be the actress’ first Christmas special on Channel 4, and is set to feature tips on how to survive the festive period.

The Great British Bake Off is also getting a festive makeover. The two-part Great Festive Bake Off will see Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig and Paul Hollywood invite eight former bakers to compete against one another for the ultimate Christmas star baker gong.

Along with these two heavyweight additions, Channel 4 announced that an Alan Carr-fronted version of classic game show The Price is Right will premiere during the period, along with specials from Jamie Oliver, The Crystal Maze, Richard Ayoade’s Travel Man and the annual Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

It’s going to be a hectic Christmas at Channel 4, by the looks of things. Thankfully, Hart seems to know what she’s doing:

It was reported in the summer that Hart was developing a project for Channel 4, and recently she said she was toying with the idea of bringing her BBC sitcom back from the dead. Now that really would be an early Christmas present.

Miranda Does Christmas will air during the Christmas period in 2017