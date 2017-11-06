Accessibility Links

“How on earth can you forgive yourself?” New trailer for The Crown hints at betrayal inside Buckingham Palace

"You married a wild spirit. Trying to tame him is no use"

Matt Smith, The Crown season 2 (Netflix, BA)

Things look set to become very tense inside Buckingham Palace during The Crown series two.  A new trailer released by Netflix hints that Prince Philip’s rumoured indiscretions and Princess Margaret’s affair with royal photographer Lord Snowdon will be touched upon in the upcoming episodes.

Throughout the drama-packed two minutes of footage, Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth II can be seen telling her “wild spirit” of a husband that his restlessness “has to be a thing of the past”, while Princess Margaret threatens to break away from the monarchy as a “woman for the modern age”. Further clips show her getting cosy with Snowdon (Matthew Goode).

It culminates in QEII telling someone (who it is isn’t clear): “there is no possibility of my forgiving you. The question is, how on earth can you forgive yourself?”

Check out the full trailer below:

The new series, which arrives on Netflix on 8th December, will take the drama into the 1960s, and is set to feature Dexter’s Michael C Hall as John F Kennedy, and Jodi Balfour as Jackie Onassis.

Check out our analysis of the first series two teaser here.

It was recently announced that Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth II in series 3. Matt Smith’s replacement is not yet known.

The Crown series 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 8th December.

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

