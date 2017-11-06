Emilia Clarke reunited with Jason Momoa and Game of Thrones fans will love the picture

Daenerys and Drogo are back together, at last

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo have finally been reunited – in real life, at least.

Emilia Clarke – who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones – shared a picture on Instagram with former on-screen husband Jason Momoa when the two reunited in Hawaii, along with a heartfelt caption.

“YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN”, she wrote, with the hashtag “#LookOutJonSnowDrogosGotYourNumber”.

Drogo kicked the bucket way back in season one, but it seems his legacy remains intact. Check out the picture below:

Momoa, who stars as Aquaman in the upcoming Justice League film – eat your heart out, Vincent Chase – also managed to unite Clarke with another “amazing women queen goddess”: Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. They make a formidable trio – check it out below.

😍😍😍😍😜😜😜😜😜😜😜And then this happened I’m so honored to know these two amazing women queens goddesses @gal_gadot @emilia_clarke Wonder Woman aka amazing mother warrior aka saves my ass all the time in JL And Khalessi aka mother of Fucking dragons aka my boo aka moon of my life Even i have to fanboy out sometimes. #icantbelievetheyloveme #drogodanywonderwoman #boomforeal. Aloha fanboy A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

It’s rather cute that both Momoa and Clarke are such good friends that their eyes disappear in a massive grin every time they’re together. Plus, hearing a man of Momoa’s towering stature talk about “bubbles of giggles” in his “belly” is just hilarious.

Sadly, we’re unlikely to see the two reunite on-screen any time soon, but this will keep GoT fans happy, for now.

Game of Thrones season 8 is due to arrive at some point in 2019