Emilia Clarke reunited with Jason Momoa and Game of Thrones fans will love the picture

Daenerys and Drogo are back together, at last

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 18: Actors Jason Momoa (L) and Emilia Clarke arrive at the premiere of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 18, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images, BA)

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo have finally been reunited – in real life, at least.

Emilia Clarke – who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones – shared a picture on Instagram with former on-screen husband Jason Momoa when the two reunited in Hawaii, along with a heartfelt caption.

“YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN”, she wrote, with the hashtag “#LookOutJonSnowDrogosGotYourNumber”.

Drogo kicked the bucket way back in season one, but it seems his legacy remains intact. Check out the picture below:

Momoa, who stars as Aquaman in the upcoming Justice League film – eat your heart out, Vincent Chase – also managed to unite Clarke with another “amazing women queen goddess”: Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. They make a formidable trio – check it out below.

It’s rather cute that both Momoa and Clarke are such good friends that their eyes disappear in a massive grin every time they’re together. Plus, hearing a man of Momoa’s towering stature talk about “bubbles of giggles” in his “belly” is just hilarious.

Sadly, we’re unlikely to see the two reunite on-screen any time soon, but this will keep GoT fans happy, for now.

Game of Thrones season 8 is due to arrive at some point in 2019

