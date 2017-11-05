The X Factor will eliminate FOUR acts next weekend in another big twist

That means that just eight singers will be left in the competition after next weekend

During this series of The X Factor, it’s felt as though we’ve been losing singers left, right and centre what with the brand new format changes.

Instead of the Sunday night results show, two acts have been leaving over the weekend – one at the end of Saturday night’s show and the other during Sunday’s programme.

However, host Dermot O’Leary has now revealed that two acts will be leaving next Saturday night and a further two acts will then also be eliminated on the Sunday night.

That means that a total of four acts will be exiting the competition next weekend, cutting the total number of finalists down from 12 to just eight.

It was also revealed that following Express Yourself and Latino Week, next weekend’s theme will be the songs of George Michael.

This weekend’s show saw a sing-off between Rak-Su and Kevin Davy White after both acts received the largest number of votes from the public across the weekend.

Leon Mallett and Tracyleanne Jefford were the two singers from Louis Walsh’s Boys category and Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs category who won the fewest number of votes and were instantly eliminated.

The X Factor airs next Saturday and Sunday on ITV.