What time is The Last Post on TV?

Everything you need to know about the BBC1 military drama starring Jessica Raine

What time is it on TV?

The Last Post concludes on Sunday 5th November at 9pm on BBC1.

What’s it about?

This glossy military drama is set in 1960s Yemen, and is based on the childhood memories of series writer Peter Mofatt.

The Last Post is inspired by his father’s career as an officer in the Royal Military Police and his mother’s struggle between being what the army required her to be and what she wanted to be.

The job of the RMP is two-fold: they are half soldiers and half policemen who face constant threat just as the sixties and sexual liberation are getting into full swing.

Who’s in the cast?

Call the Midwife’s Jessica Raine and The Child in Time’s Stephen Campbell Moore lead the cast – meet the rest of the stars here.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – here you go…