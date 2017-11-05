Accessibility Links

Strictly 2017 viewers think they know who should leave the show this weekend

After Week 7's performances (and the first perfect score of the series), Strictly viewers have had their say on the celebrity they think should leave this Sunday

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 05/09/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Mollie King, Simon Rimmer, Chizzy Akudolu, Jonnie Peacock, Ruth Langsford, Joe McFadden, Debbie McGee, Brian Conley, Alexandra Burke, Rev Richard Coles, Charlotte Hawkins, Aston Merrygold, Gemma Atkinson, Susan Calman, Davood Ghadami - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

After a pulsating episode of Strictly Come Dancing, which saw Debbie McGee score the first perfect 40 of the series, viewers think they know who should be going home this Sunday.

The pubic vote will be revealed in the Strictly results show later this Sunday, but before then it’s time to reveal who RadioTimes.com readers think should leave.

After watching Saturday’s performances, viewers voted in a poll that asked who should leave – and the results are in.

According to the poll, viewers think Ruth Langsford and her partner Anton Du Beke should leave the competition this Sunday.

A clear 56 per cent of those who voted put Ruth top of their list of likely eliminations. Perhaps that had something to do with the fact that they managed to fall over so dramatically during their performance?

17 per cent think it’s time Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton went home, and 7 per cent think this is the end forMollie King.

Will the public vote follow this decisive poll result, or are we in for a Strictly surprise? As usual, the bottom two when the judges’ scores and the public vote are combined will face the dreaded dance off, with one unlucky couple going home at the end of the night.

Tune in this Sunday from 7.15pm on BBC1 to find out who the sixth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing will be.

