Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Strictly 2017 viewers shocked by Craig’s “harsh” 4 for Aston

Strictly 2017 viewers shocked by Craig’s “harsh” 4 for Aston

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood was not impressed with Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara's performance on Saturday night – but did it deserve that low a score?

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Aston Merrygold

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood had a rollercoaster of a show on Saturday night.

Advertisement

One moment he was literally bowing at the feet of celebrity Debbie McGee after she earned the first perfect 40 of the series; the next he was awarding pre-series favourite Aston Merrygold a lowly ‘4’ for his week seven Waltz.

Ouch.

Many viewers were shocked and surprised by the low score – and made their feelings known on Twitter.

Craig also scored fellow Strictly celeb Ruth Langsford a ‘4’ – which annoyed Aston fans even more given that Ruth and Anton Du Beke fell over during their performance.

Advertisement

Will the low score cost Aston and Janette? Tune in to the results at 7.15pm this Sunday to find out…

Tags

James Gill

On demand editor, RadioTimes.com

Related news

Strictly Come Dancing Class of 2017

Strictly Come Dancing 2017: Everything you need to know about week one, from what’s happened in training to the dances

Strictly Come Dancing Cast

First official pictures of Strictly Come Dancing contestants and new judging line-up revealed

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 05/09/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Mollie King, Simon Rimmer, Chizzy Akudolu, Jonnie Peacock, Ruth Langsford, Joe McFadden, Debbie McGee, Brian Conley, Alexandra Burke, Rev Richard Coles, Charlotte Hawkins, Aston Merrygold, Gemma Atkinson, Susan Calman, Davood Ghadami - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing Class of 2017

Strictly Come Dancing 2017: Everything you need to know about week one, from what’s happened in training to the dances

Strictly Come Dancing Cast

First official pictures of Strictly Come Dancing contestants and new judging line-up revealed

Strictly Come Dancing La La Land

EXCLUSIVE Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week to open with homage to La La Land

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Movie Week

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Week 4 song and dance list revealed: Charlotte Hawkins and Alexandra Burke take on the Jive

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more