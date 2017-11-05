Strictly 2017 viewers shocked by Craig’s “harsh” 4 for Aston

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood was not impressed with Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara's performance on Saturday night – but did it deserve that low a score?

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood had a rollercoaster of a show on Saturday night.

Advertisement

One moment he was literally bowing at the feet of celebrity Debbie McGee after she earned the first perfect 40 of the series; the next he was awarding pre-series favourite Aston Merrygold a lowly ‘4’ for his week seven Waltz.

Ouch.

Many viewers were shocked and surprised by the low score – and made their feelings known on Twitter.

Bit harsh Craig giving Aston a 4 🤔 I know it wasn’t his best but still #strictly — Gem.⚔️ (@GemTollerfield) November 4, 2017

Still so annoyed by the underscoring in #Strictly in what world does Aston deserve a 4?!?! Sort it out! — Debbie卌⚡ (@georgeroyde) November 5, 2017

I am completely shocked at those scores for Aston 😮 #strictly — Samantha Duff (@rafandready) November 4, 2017

Craig also scored fellow Strictly celeb Ruth Langsford a ‘4’ – which annoyed Aston fans even more given that Ruth and Anton Du Beke fell over during their performance.

I'm sorry but HOW could Craig score Aston and Ruth the same? RIDICULOUS! 😡😡👎👎 #Strictly — Siobhan #IDONTMIND (@slinehan1) November 4, 2017

Craig gave Ruth the same score as Aston. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/wLFLwvJUKo — Shirleigh (@ShirleighShirlz) November 5, 2017

Craig gives Ruth and Aston a 4! I love both but their dances and skill are miles apart! Unfair marks really #Strictly — Natalie Swain (@MsNatVJS) November 4, 2017

Advertisement

Will the low score cost Aston and Janette? Tune in to the results at 7.15pm this Sunday to find out…