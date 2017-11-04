X Factor’s Grace Davies says format changes are “amazing but worrying”

The X Factor 2017 favourite speaks about why we'll see a different side of her this weekend as she sings her very first cover song of the series

After wowing The X Factor 2017 viewers and judges with her original songs, Grace Davies has revealed her nerves ahead of performing a cover song for the very first time.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Grace said of performing a cover of Ciao Adios by Anne-Marie this weekend that it will be “nice to show a different side of me”.

“But obviously it is nerve-racking knowing that the original went down so well last week,” Grace added, whose self-penned track Too Young reached number two in the iTunes chart after she performed it on the show last Saturday. “This performance is definitely different to what it was last weekend.”

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter has also described the format change of the show, in which the top two singers from each weekend are revealed, as “amazing and worrying at the same time”, adding that she would be “a bit embarrassed” if she ended up topping the vote week after week.

After performing her original song Too Young on the first live show of The X Factor, Grace was voted the viewers’ favourite out of all of the Girls and Boys categories. She won a prize of going to New York to meet Pink (something she says will in fact take place sometime next year) but presenter Dermot O’Leary prematurely announced she had won on the Saturday night.

The singer from Blackburn, Lancashire said: “I think it’s so wonderful that we can learn that the viewers have obviously liked us and especially for me hearing that I‘d got the most votes at the weekend was the most amazing feeling.

“But at the same time, if somebody was to get the most votes every week people might get bored of seeing them do well every week and then not vote for them. And then there’s no sing off for the bottom two and they go straight out. So it is a bit worrying,” she continues. “But at the same time it’s amazing the show is celebrating the talent.”

The accomplished songwriter said that although she “can’t even put a number on” how many songs she has penned, she added: “I wouldn’t want to say hundreds but I’ve got a lot!”

But does this means we’ll now be seeing more covers performed by Grace? “If I get through which, fingers crossed, I do, then it’ll probably be a mixture – I do like to have fun with covers and I think sometimes I think it’s hard to get people to warm to your originals so that’s something I’ll think about. But it’s nice to do a mixture of both.”

After last Saturday night, Grace wrote on Facebook that she had “been so negative all week thinking I wasn’t going to get through”. Surely after placing top of the vote in week one she’s now feeling a bit more confident?

“I think every round of the show I’ve been so surprised that I’ve got through,” Grace explains. “When I was stood on stage finding out the results I actually whispered to Sharon, ‘I think it might be me that goes, you know’ and she just squeezed my hand. I thought it literally could be anybody [who leaves] and everybody worries.

“But it has definitely given me that confidence that I think I needed – not too much obviously! – but in a nice way.”

