Should The X Factor return to the old live show format?

The show's makeover has been met with much criticism from fans - is it time to go back to basics?

The X Factor’s live shows are back – but not as we know them – and fans are well, quite frankly confused.

2017’s live shows see the contestants’ performances (which traditionally all aired on a Saturday night) being split across two evenings, with one contestant heading home on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

The traditional sing-off between the bottom two (the acts with the least number of public votes) has also been scrapped, and replaced with a sing-off between the two acts with the MOST public votes.

To top it all off, there’s now a sing-off between the two most popular acts to win a musical prize. Grace Davies found herself on a trip to meet Pink after winning the ‘Prize Fight’ sing-off against Rak-Su in week one.

Viewers really aren’t impressed with the new set-up, and even host Dermot O’Leary seemed to struggle with it – so is it time to admit defeat and go back to basics?

Should The X Factor return to its tried and tested Saturday night performances and Sunday night results show format? Should they bring back the sing-off?

Cast your vote and have your say.