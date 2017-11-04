Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing after week 7?

Whose dancing days are over? You decide...

We’re just about half way through Strictly Come Dancing 2017 and our 15 celebrity couples have been whittled down to the top ten.

Alexandra Burke, Aston Merrygold, Davood Ghadami, Debbie McGee, Gemma Atkinson, Joe McFadden, Jonnie Peacock, Mollie King, Ruth Langsford and Susan Calman remain in the running for this year’s glitterball trophy.

Last weekend we said goodbye to Simon Rimmer , who followed in the footsteps of previously departed celebrities Brian Conley, Charlotte Hawkins, Rev Richard Coles and Chizzy Akudolu .

But who’ll be next? Who’ll be the sixth celebrity to face the dreaded dance off and the judges’ vote?

That’s what we want YOU to tell us. Based on this weekend’s dances, who do you think should be in the bottom two? Cast your vote and have your say.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday and Sunday nights