What do you think of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 so far?

Who has had the best dance? Which judge is stealing the show? And who should be next to leave? We want to know what YOU think of the class of 2017 up to this point

Can you believe we’re already SEVEN weeks into Strictly Come Dancing 2017?

The celebrities have been putting their best foot forward for almost two months and, as November rolls around, the all-important Blackpool Week (and even more important Grand Final) is inching ever closer.

But before we get any ideas about dancing in the Tower Ballroom, it’s time to take a look back at the series so far and evaluate how YOU think the class of 2017 is doing so far…

What’s been the best dance of the series so far?

From day dot we’ve been watching some spectacular routines, from fast and furious latin numbers to delicate and delightful ballroom offerings, but who has stolen the show and really deserved their high score?

Who’s been your favourite judge this year?

Strictly 2017 kicked off with the arrival of new head judge Shirley Ballas, who stepped into Len Goodman’s shoes as he departed the series. Has she become a firm favourite? Has Bruno stolen the show? Does Darcey dazzle with her dancing insight? Or could Craig be the audience’s new favourite member of the FAB-U-LOUS four after THAT impression?

Who has the best chemistry?

The key to becoming a beloved Strictly couple is chemistry and not everyone has it by the bucketload. Cracking chemistry can save a couple who’ve had a technically terrible turn on the ballroom floor and while they may not win the competition, they certainly win our hearts.

Which couple has stolen the show with their brilliant bond this series?

Who do you think will win?

Only 10 couples remain but who has what it takes to claim the title?

If you could bring back one couple who would it be?

We’ve said goodbye to five celebrity couples already but who do you think should have stayed? Who is sadly missed? And who, given the chance, would you like to see dance another day?

And who should be next to leave?

10 will become nine by the end of week seven as another two couples face the dreaded dance-off. Who do you think deserves to leave the contest next?