The X Factor week two: who sang the best?

After Simon missed the first live shows, will his return meet that week two goes down better with X Factor fans?

The X Factor live shows returned last week amid a bit of a backlash from fans and viewers – and Dermot O’Leary – feeling a tad confused over what the endless format changes were all about.

Advertisement

With Spencer Sutherland and Talia Dean being the first singers to leave the competition, it was Grace Davies and Rak-Su who won the most votes from viewers and competed in the new sing-off to crown the most popular singer of the weekend.

But how will the remaining contestants fare this weekend? Especially now Simon Cowell’s back after missing the action last weekend…

Here are all the songs and how they were rated by the judges:

Saturday night

Song: Reggaetón Lento (Remix) by CNCO & Little Mix

The judges said:

Song: Dimelo – an original song

The judges said:

Song: Cheap Thrills by Sia ft.Nicky Jam

The judges said:

Song: Havana / Hasta El Amanecer by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug / Nicky Jam

The judges said:

Song: Get Lucky by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams

The judges said:

Song: La Bamba / Twist & Shout by Ritchie Valens / The Beatles

The judges said:

Song: Hero by Enrique Iglesias

Advertisement

The judges said: