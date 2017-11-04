Accessibility Links

The X Factor week two: who sang the best?

The X Factor week two: who sang the best?

After Simon missed the first live shows, will his return meet that week two goes down better with X Factor fans?

The X Factor group Rak-Su

The X Factor live shows returned last week amid a bit of a backlash from fans and viewers – and Dermot O’Leary – feeling a tad confused over what the endless format changes were all about.

With Spencer Sutherland and Talia Dean being the first singers to leave the competition, it was Grace Davies and Rak-Su who won the most votes from viewers and competed in the new sing-off to crown the most popular singer of the weekend.

But how will the remaining contestants fare this weekend? Especially now Simon Cowell’s back after missing the action last weekend

Here are all the songs and how they were rated by the judges:

Saturday night

Groups

The Cutkelvins

The Cutkelvins on The X Factor 2017
The Cutkelvins on The X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures)

Song: Reggaetón Lento (Remix) by CNCO & Little Mix

The judges said:

Rak-Su

Rak-Su on The X Factor 2017
Rak-Su on The X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures)

Song: Dimelo – an original song

The judges said:

Sean and Connor Price

Sean and Conor Price on The X Factor 2017
Sean and Conor Price on The X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures)

Song: Cheap Thrills by Sia ft.Nicky Jam

The judges said:

Jack and Joel

Jack and Joel on The X Factor 2017
Jack and Joel on The X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures, FT)

Song: Havana / Hasta El Amanecer by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug / Nicky Jam

The judges said:

Boys

Leon Mallett

Leon Mallett on The X Factor 2017
Leon Mallett on The X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures)

Song: Get Lucky by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams

The judges said:

Sam Black

Sam Black on The X Factor 2017
Sam Black on The X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures)

Song: La Bamba / Twist & Shout by Ritchie Valens / The Beatles

The judges said:

Lloyd Macey

Lloyd Macey on The X Factor 2017
Lloyd Macey on The X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures)

Song: Hero by Enrique Iglesias

The judges said:

