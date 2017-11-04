The X Factor week two: who sang the best?
After Simon missed the first live shows, will his return meet that week two goes down better with X Factor fans?
The X Factor live shows returned last week amid a bit of a backlash from fans and viewers – and Dermot O’Leary – feeling a tad confused over what the endless format changes were all about.
With Spencer Sutherland and Talia Dean being the first singers to leave the competition, it was Grace Davies and Rak-Su who won the most votes from viewers and competed in the new sing-off to crown the most popular singer of the weekend.
But how will the remaining contestants fare this weekend? Especially now Simon Cowell’s back after missing the action last weekend…
Here are all the songs and how they were rated by the judges:
Saturday night
Groups
The Cutkelvins
Song: Reggaetón Lento (Remix) by CNCO & Little Mix
The judges said:
Rak-Su
Song: Dimelo – an original song
The judges said:
Sean and Connor Price
Song: Cheap Thrills by Sia ft.Nicky Jam
The judges said:
Jack and Joel
Song: Havana / Hasta El Amanecer by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug / Nicky Jam
The judges said:
Boys
Leon Mallett
Song: Get Lucky by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams
The judges said:
Sam Black
Song: La Bamba / Twist & Shout by Ritchie Valens / The Beatles
The judges said:
Lloyd Macey
Song: Hero by Enrique Iglesias
The judges said: