BBC reveals first trailer for McMafia starring James Norton

The new crime thriller is set to air on BBC1 later this winter

Happy Valley and War & Peace star James Norton is returning to the BBC with brand new crime thriller McMafia – and now we have the first full trailer for the series.

The new eight-part crime thriller is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Misha Glenny.

Norton stars as Alex Godman, the English-raised son of Russian exiles with a shady Mafia history. Godman has tried to escape that past, building a new life with girlfriend Rebecca (played by Juliet Rylance) – but he quickly discovers it’s not that easy.

Watch the full trailer for the series below.

The series is created by Drive screenwriter Hossein Amini and The Woman in Black director James Watkins. It’s set to air on BBC1 later this winter, and on US network AMC at a later date.