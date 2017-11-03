Accessibility Links

Simon Cowell might miss The X Factor again this weekend

Although it's likely that the head judge will be back this week, nothing has yet been confirmed

Simon Cowell still might not be well enough to make The X Factor’s second run of live shows this weekend.

RadioTimes.com understands that although it’s looking likely the head judge will be back on his feet and ready to return to the show this Saturday and Sunday, nothing has yet been confirmed.

Cowell dramatically missed the first two episodes of The X Factor last Saturday and Sunday, with remaining judges Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne holding the fort on Saturday.

They were then joined by Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon on Sunday to support Cowell’s Groups category; Alesha had already stepped in for Nicole and Sharon during The X Factor’s closed-room auditions this series.

A dramatic shake-up in the format of The X Factor’s live shows has seen some viewers – and host Dermot O’Leary – left feeling rather confused, with the loss of the Sunday night results show in favour of two similar programmes airing on both Saturday and Sunday.

Many fans hit back at the format changes, saying they wanted to see the sing-off reinstated and the show return to its previous format.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV

Frances Taylor

