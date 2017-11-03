Accessibility Links

Rugby League World Cup 2017: What time is England v Lebanon on TV?

England face the lowest ranked team in the tournament in Sydney

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 27: James Graham of England is tackled during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup match between the Australian Kangaroos and England at AAMI Park on October 27, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images, BA)

After Friday’s defeat at the hands of host nation Australia, England will be looking to make the most of a matchup with Lebanon, the tournament’s lowest ranked team.

Warrington’s Ben Currie is set to make his first start for the team in place of the injured back-row Sam Burgess, who damaged knee ligaments in the 18-4 defeat last week.

What time is England v Lebanon live on TV?

Kick-off is 9am GMT, with live coverage on BBC2 from 8.30am. Highlights from 1.30pm on BBC1.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 27: England stand together during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup match between the Australian Kangaroos and England at AAMI Park on October 27, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images, BA)

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

