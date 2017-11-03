Rugby League World Cup 2017: What time is England v Lebanon on TV?

England face the lowest ranked team in the tournament in Sydney

After Friday’s defeat at the hands of host nation Australia, England will be looking to make the most of a matchup with Lebanon, the tournament’s lowest ranked team.

Warrington’s Ben Currie is set to make his first start for the team in place of the injured back-row Sam Burgess, who damaged knee ligaments in the 18-4 defeat last week.

What time is England v Lebanon live on TV?

Kick-off is 9am GMT, with live coverage on BBC2 from 8.30am. Highlights from 1.30pm on BBC1.