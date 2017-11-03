Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
BBC reveals first look at Peaky Blinders gang ahead of series four

BBC reveals first look at Peaky Blinders gang ahead of series four

How will the family get back from the brink?

Peaky Blinders series 4 Cillian Murphy

By order of the Peaky Blinders, feast your eyes on the gang ahead of series four of the period drama spectacular.

Advertisement

At the end of the last series, the Blinders were all in something of a pickle, with Polly (Helen McCrory), Arthur (Paul Anderson), John (Joe Cole) and Michael (Finn Cole) all suddenly arrested.

To make matters worse they had apparently been shopped to the authorities by none other than top Peaky Tommy (Cillian Murphy).

Does he have a master plan? If so, what?

Check out the new image below.

Peaky Blinders s4 cast CROPPED

Catch up with the first three seasons of Peaky Blinders: watch on Amazon now

The action in series four, written once again by Steven Knight, takes place six months after we last left them.

It opens with Tommy receiving a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve which tells him that the Peaky Blinders are in “danger of annihilation”, according to a tease from the BBC.

“As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham where a fight for survival begins….”

Series four sees a return for the major cast members, with newcomers including Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy and Adrien Brody.

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders returns to BBC2 later this autumn

Tags

Ben Dowell

Ben has worked as a professional journalist specialising in TV and the arts for nearly twenty years writing for Stage newspaper, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Times, The Guardian, Evening Standard, Broadcast, Independent and the New Statesman where he wrote a column.

Related news

106749

Peaky Blinders series three spoiler-free preview: Cillian Murphy returns in a “dazzling” first episode

56961

Cillian Murphy plays with fire in the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders series two

Everything Peaky Blinders

(BBC, TL)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

106749

Peaky Blinders series three spoiler-free preview: Cillian Murphy returns in a “dazzling” first episode

56961

Cillian Murphy plays with fire in the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders series two

58281

Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy & Helen McCrory talk Tom Hardy and sharing a haircut with Joey Essex

54423

Inside Birmingham’s Peaky Blinders exhibition

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more