Everything you need to know about the reboot of the classic prison comedy

What time is Porridge on TV?

Advertisement

The sitcom continues 8.30pm Friday, BBC1

Who’s in the cast?

Kevin Bishop plays Nigel Norman Fletcher, the grandson of Ronnie Barker’s character from the original series. Dave Hill (Eastenders) plays Joe Lotterby and Catastrophe’s Mark Bonnar plays Officer Meekie.

What can I expect from this episode?

When Fletch suggests becoming a DJ for the prison, Shel chips in, “I could do weather and traffic.” But Fletch’s hopes for “Radio Wakeley” gain ground when the Governor (Green Wing and The Brittas Empire’s Pippa Haywood) asks him a favour. Depressed former rock star Rob Strange (Phil Cornwell in amusing, Keith Richards mode) has just been checked in as a new inmate and it’s Fletcher’s task to keep an eye on him.

It’s a confident and joke-packed episode, though one that re-enacts the rooftop climax of 1974 episode Ways and Means. Which begs the question: is 2017 Porridge a reboot or a remake? Either way, it’s just like old times.

Advertisement

Review by Mark Braxton