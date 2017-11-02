Accessibility Links

Monty Panesar confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2018

The cricket star joins the six celebrities already announced for next year's DOI

Monty Panesar - Dancing on Ice rumours 2018

Monty Panesar has been confirmed as the latest celebrity starring on Dancing on Ice 2018.

A big name in cricket, Monty has previously played for Sussex, Essex, Northamptonshire and England – but one thing he hasn’t done so far is reality TV.

The news was revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live on 2nd November after Monty was one of the names rumoured to have signed up for this series.

Panesar began playing for England in 2006 and clocked up 50 Test caps and taking 167 wickets.

Monty joins the six previously confirmed celebrities who will also be strapping on their skates in the new year. Jake Quickenden, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Kem Cetinay, Cheryl Baker and Brooke Vincent have all signed up for the first Dancing on Ice series in four years.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2018

