Millie Bobby Brown recaps Stranger Things with incredible rap

The Eleven actor whipped out some mind-melting rhymes during her latest talk show appearance

We’ve seen her spit rhymes during this year’s Golden Globes opener, and now Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has dropped more bars on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. And it’ll turn your world Upside Down.

In light of the second season of the Netflix drama, the Eleven actor helped out fans by recapping what went down in Hawkins in 1983 during the show’s first run. Not only does she manage to highlight key moments of the story (“Demogorgon’s getting’ all in my way/Blast him to pieces just like a grenade”), but she sounds incredibly badass while doing so (“Bad news when you see that bloody nose”).

The full lyrics are below…

Let’s go back to Indiana, circa Nineteen Eighty-Three

Just four boys in the basement chillin’ playin’ D&D

There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike

But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes!

That’s when they met me Elev I had no hair on my head

I had been so close to dead

Courtesy of Dr. Brenner who’s huntin’ me twenty-four sev

Joyce was hanging Christmas lights in the web

Started hearing something Willy had said

This could be a message from the beyond

What happened to Barb? She’s just gone in the Upside Down

Hopper’s on top of the case

I’m throwing vans into space

I’m lying down in a tank

Trying my best to find Willy and Dustin’s got pudding for days

Demogorgon’s getting’ all in my way

Blast him to pieces just like a grenade

Will’s now at home coughin’ slugs in the sink

What happened to me? I’m in the Upside Down

What about now?

The saga continues, tune in to see how Upside down.

What about now? The saga continues, tune in to see how

All I need is my Eggo waffles, I’m in love with those

What I’m left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose

Bad news when you see that bloody nose

Bad news when you see that bloody nose

Stranger Things season two is now available to watch on Netflix