Ant and Dec are back for new I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2017 trailer

The presenters are getting ready for a rhumble in the jungle...

It might only be 13 seconds long, but we’ve had our first taste of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! for 2018.

And yes, Ant is definitely back.

As that infamous intro music plays, hosts Ant and Dec shout “Let’s get ready to jungle!” in homage to their 1994 single and 2013 hit number 1, Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble.

There had been doubts over whether Ant McPartlin would be hosting I’m a Celebrity this year after he went to rehab in June for an addiction to prescription painkillers that developed following a knee operation in 2014.

However, in August ITV boss Kevin Lygo confirmed that he would indeed be heading Down Under again this November with Declan Donnelly.

The director of programmes was asked at the Edinburgh Television Festival whether Ant would be assuming his presenting duties, to which Lygo replied: “How very dare you! Ant is doing really well and we’re expecting him to return to I’m a Celebrity, so we won’t be resting [the show].”

He also added that he thought Ant was “irreplaceable”.

