A special guest visited Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton in Strictly training…

The perfect person arrived to lift Susan's spirits and cheer her on with the Jive

The Strictly judges’ comments may have been a little harsh on Saturday night, but Susan Calman is bouncing back – with the help of wife Lee.

In fact, Susan will need a lot of bounce this week as she’s learning the Jive with pro partner Kevin Clifton. But to help her out, the Scottish comedian’s wife Lee popped in to provide some support in the training room.

She even showed off some moves herself…

This week Susan and Kevin will be performing their Jive to This Ole House by Shakin’ Stevens.

It follows their Halloween Week Game of Thrones Foxtrot – but will the Jive be more up Susan’s street? She’s certainly having fun in training…

Now I'm off to practise my jive some more. I love dancing, I love @keviclifton, I'm happier than I've ever been. Strictly rocks. — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) November 2, 2017

I'm 43 on Monday coming. This is sort of my birthday dance. And whatever happens on Saturday I'll never have had a birthday party like it. — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) November 1, 2017

Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday 4th November at 6.50pm on BBC1