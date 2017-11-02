Accessibility Links

24 team working on ‘female-led’ TV reboot

The ticking-clock format will be applied to a criminal justice story with a female lead according to reports

Kiefer Sutherland (Getty, EH)

A female-led reinvention of thriller 24 is in the works at Fox.

According to Deadline, the 24 TV series reboot will focus on a female lead within the criminal justice world, as she works to uncover a conspiracy against a potentially innocent death row inmate with just hours to go before his sentence.

As with previous incarnations of the franchise, the story will be told in real time, but instead of focussing on terrorism, the new series will apply the ticking-clock format to a criminal justice story.

24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer will reportedly produce along with Jeremy Doner (The Killing), who will write the script with Gordon.

This will be the fourth series in the 24 franchise. The Golden Globe-winning original starring Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer ran from 2001 to 2010, and was followed by 24: Live Another Day which had the same lead role, and then 24: Legacy, which had a new cast and was cancelled last June after one season.

Ellie Harrison

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

