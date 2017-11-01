What time is Love, Lies and Records on TV?

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about Kay Mellor’s new BBC1 drama

Love, Lies & Records (BBC, EH)

Love, Lies & Records begins on Thursday 16th November at 9pm on BBC1.

What’s it about?

The series follows Registrar Kate Dickenson (Ashley Jensen) as she tries to juggle her personal life with the daily dramas of births, marriages and deaths and the impact they have on her.

Kate is a modern working mother with troublesome children, difficult colleagues and a fragile relationship – can she manage to hold it all together?

Who’s in the cast?

Alongside Jensen, the cast includes Adrian Bower (Teachers, The Last Kingdom), Kenny Doughty (Vera, Stella), Rebecca Front (Doctor Thorne, War & Peace, Humans) and Mark Stanley (Dark River, Dickensian, Broken).

Freddie Flintoff will also be making his acting debut in this series. Interestingly, he’s been cast as a sportsman in one of the later episodes – but he’s playing a footballer, not a cricketer as you might expect.

Everything Love Lies & Records

Love, Lies & Records (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

